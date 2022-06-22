Kim Kardashian shares how she made the decision to introduce Pete Davidson to her kids

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October last year and the couple have met major milestones including going red carpet and Instagram official. Although a key moment in their relationship has also been when Kardashian introduced her new boyfriend to her kids and in a recent interview, Kim revealed how she went about the same.

In her recent interview with Today, Kim Kardashian spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about making Pete Davidson a part of her family and particularly how she made the decision to introduce him to her and Kanye West's kids. Kim who shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West with ex-West stated that she waited for six months before introducing Davidson.

Adding on about the same, she also revealed how she consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through a similar situation. She further added, "I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible."

Kim has been co-parenting her kids with Kanye West ever since she filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. As for Davidson, the comedian was previously pictured hanging out with Kardashian's son Saint West in Califonia. Previously, photos of the SNL star were also reported by TMZ which showcased him on a golf cart ride with North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, suggesting how he was bonding with Kardashian's kids.

