Kim Kardashian shares Mason Disick's 'mature' DMs addressing concern over cousin North's TikTok livestream

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share sweet birthday posts for her nephews Mason and Reign Disick. Along with cute photos of the duo, Kim shared a special something about Mason in her Instagram story, that showed how mature her 12-year-old nephew is. Kim dropped a screengrab of DMs that Mason sent her related to his cousin North West's safety.

Recently, Kim's oldest daughter, North West got into some trouble after she went live on TikTok without taking permission from her mother with whom she shares the joint account. Following the incident, it seems North's older cousin, Mason Disick who is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son, showed his concern for his sister in a message he sent to Kim.

Taking to Instagram, Kim dropped screengrabs of the conversation she had with Mason after the latter sent her a "mature" message that said, "Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety."

Check out Kim Kardashian's story here:

Kim who was mighty impressed with the care and concern shown by Mason for his sister quickly responded to him saying that she appreciates him looking out for her and even encouraged him to talk to her about it.

Sharing the screengrabs on his birthday, Kim wrote in captions, "Now Mason is so mature. An insightful king. A helpful king."

In other stories shared by Kim, she dropped photos from when Mason was younger. She also wished Reign calling him the "silliest cutest boy in the world."

