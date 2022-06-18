Kim Kardashian shares new photos with Pete Davidson from their romantic beach getaway; See

Kim Kardashian shared new photographs from her and Pete Davidson's recent tropical trip — as well as his Instagram boyfriend abilities. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, released a carousel of swimming photos shot by the comedian, 28, before criticizing his photographic abilities on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian shared many "outtakes" from their "attempts" at capturing content throughout the vacation, which included paddle boarding and riding bikes. “I can’t tell if he’s making fun of me,” the Kardashians star captioned a video of Davidson laughing at her while she splashed water. She later clarified, “Oh, he’s making fun of me.” Pete was caught giggling as the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress asked for directions while attempting to pose on a paddle board. However, the Saturday Night Live veteran received great reviews for his effort. "He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

However, Kardashian revealed their trip to her Instagram fans on Monday, adding, "Beach for 2." In the social media post, the pair, who declared their romance Instagram-official in March, kissed and held hands in the ocean. According to a source, as per E! News, the pair took Kim's private plane to Papeete before heading to Brando Island for some fun in the sun. And, even if both parties have returned home, it is not too late to reflect on all the memories shared on holiday.

Meanwhile, The KKW Beauty founder was formerly married to Kanye West, with whom she has three children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.