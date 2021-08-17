Kim Kardashian shares a new ‘vacay’ picture adorably hugging her son Psalm West; Seen yet?

Kim Kardashian has recently posted a super adorable picture with her fourth child, Psalm West, where she is tightly hugging him, and the boy seems to be too comfortable in his mother’s arms. Kardashian shares four children with estranged husband Kanye West, of which, Psalm is the youngest. Saint, Chicago, and North are the duo's other kids.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian teased her fans with Insta stories regarding her new vacation where she seems to be enjoying to the fullest. However, the brand new pictures with son Psalm have definitely surprised her followers as the mother-son duo not only look adorable, but also too happy to be vacationing with one another. Some time back, Kim had also posted a picture of two of her kids while they were preparing for their bedtime.

Captioning the picture as, ‘bedtime with my boys,’ the doting mother was supposedly putting her kids to sleep.

Check out Kim’s latest pictures with Psalm:

Kim had also posted pictures with her kids when she visited Kanye at his album Donda’s second screening. Posing with style, the kids seemed to have been in great sync while they supported their father on the release of his brand new album. However, the new pictures with Psalm are too hard to scroll through! At one point, fans probably couldn’t understand what’s cuter - the picture or the caption that Kim posted it with. “Never seen a love like this before,” she wrote along with the picture.

The KUWTK alum had also opened up about her mental health struggles during one of her pregnancies when she was compared with Cambridge royal Kate Middleton by the media and called painful names. She revealed not enjoying her pregnancy because some headlines had been devastating for her self-esteem.