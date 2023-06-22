Kim Kardashian shares NSFW confession, from makeup s*x to mile-high club; DETAILS here

During the latest edition of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’, Kim Kardashian featured as the guest. In the video, the duo played the game of ‘Truth or Shot’ in which the SKIMS founder spilled beans about her love life. From mile high club to the makeup s*x, here are some of the NSFW confessions by the 26 year old model and SKIMS founder.

Kim Kardashian spills beans about her love life

During the game of ‘Truth or Shot’ in the video series, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber asked each other set of some spicy questions. When asked to choose between ‘angry sex’ or ‘makeup sex’, Kardashian said that she prefers ‘makeup sex’. The SKIMS founder explains “Isn’t that, like, the best? Cause it’s, like, you missed each other and you’re passionate and you’re, you know, making up.” Hailey said that she felt the same.

Kim asked Hailey if she had ‘ever joined the mile-high club’, to which the model replied in affirmative. The 26 year old model then said that she didn’t need to reciprocate the question as the SKIMS founder owns a plane.

Then Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey revealed that kissing was her biggest turn-on. The model said, “I like a make-out.” Kim Kardashian also agreed to this and said that even she ‘loves’ a make out session.

During the end of the video, the mother of four revealed that a lot of strange and sneaky people had slid into her Instagram messages. She said, “I’m not going to lie, a lot of inappropriate people.” Meanwhile Hailey’s Instagram DM looks quite different with the model insisting that no one ever slid even before she got married to Justin Bieber in 2018.

Recently, Kim Kardashian was photographed at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on June 20, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode anniversary in short pink dress: Year 1 down, forever to go