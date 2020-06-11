Kim Kardashian shares a picture of her little munchkins; Calls them 'My whole heart'

Kim Kardashian shares an adorable picture of her kids North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West amidst the social-distancing phase.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are blessed with four children North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West. The doting mother of four has been looking after her little munchkins throughout the lockdown and is making the most out of her time with them. With Kanye West being busy making new music, Kim Kardashian has been spending most of her time with the kids. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her children gushing over them.

The adorable picture shared by Kim Kardashian a few hours ago shows her four children, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West posing in one frame. All the four kids are striking a bright smile and Kim Kardashian can't stop gushing over them. "My whole heart," she wrote alongside the cute picture. Kim Kardashian's Insta feed is usually full of pictures of herself or her makeup products. The beauty mogul seldom shares pictures of her kids and whenever she does, it definitely takes away the cake.

Sister Kylie Jenner has also been spending quality time with her daughter Stormi Webster during the social-distancing phase. She often posts pictures and videos of her 2-year-old on Instagram and blessed our feed with her cuteness. From celebrating Easter Day together to enjoying by the pool, playing tennis and eating candies, baking cookies, and trying out different hairdos, Kylie and Stormi have been spending great mother-daughter time.

