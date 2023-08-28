Kim Kardashian shares snap with daughter North West in their 'happy place'; Check PICS

Kim Kardashian recently enjoyed a special mother-daughter trip to Japan with her eldest child, North West, who is 10 years old. Kim shared their love for Japan on Instagram, describing it as “Japan is our happy place JP (black heart emoji).” The trip also included a friend of North's and her friend's mother. Here’s everything Kim shared from her recent trip with her daughter.

Kim Kardashian shared adorable snaps from the trip with her daughter

In the photos Kim posted, North was seen with her signature ultra-long pink braids, the same ones she playfully used as jump ropes in a recent TikTok video. In one picture, North's friend helped her with her braids as they explored Japan together. Another snapshot showed North wearing a traditional light blue kimono, with her mom embracing her as they posed with friends in front of an immersive art exhibit in Tokyo. Kim also shared a snap with all of them wearing deep blue Kimonos and North’s long pigtails were spread across the floor. Throughout their trip, North showcased several fashionable looks, including a blue-and-orange striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt, reminiscent of a style often worn by her dad, Kanye West, during his early career in 2004.

Although it's unclear whether North was wearing the exact shirt her dad once wore, it was a nod to his iconic style. The trip was documented on North and Kim's TikTok account, where they shared a "Japan photo dump" featuring selfies, cookie decorating, and memorable moments in Tokyo, including encounters with animals and enjoying the city's skyline. North and her friend showcased their outfits, channeling Kim's fashion sense. North wore knee-length denim shorts, a kimono-style button-up shirt, and platform flip-flops, and carried a backpack featuring animated characters. Kim's Japan trip with North revealed their strong mother-daughter bond and their shared love for adventure and fashion. Check it out right here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I knew she could do both’: Scream casting director revealed how Emma Roberts got the role in USD 97 million film

Fans praised Kim for being a ‘good mother’

The same day, the SKIMS founder and North West posed outdoors at night, sharing warm embraces and cheerful smiles. They flashed peace signs and pouts while standing on the boat, with a breathtaking backdrop of illuminated buildings and the serene water of Tokyo behind them. Their pictures received lots of love-filled comments from friends and fans. A famous Tik-Tok creator Kat named Zoe Clark commented on the post: “I literally thought this was Déjà for a second (blushing emoji).” Another person praised Kim saying, “Kim love to see you with the kids having fun. Good mother (peace emoji).” Followed by another comment on their oversized bow pic, “Say what you want about Kim. She’s a great mother and is giving her kids the life and experiences many people can only dream of.”

Interestingly, the mother-daughter duo's trip closely follows Kanye West's controversial trip to Italy with his rumored wife, Bianca Censori from a few days ago.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion: From private text messages and shady receipts to court cases and subpoenas; what to expect