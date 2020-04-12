Kim Kardashian shares a throwback photo from 7th grade and Kourtney has a secret to reveal about those streaks

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo from the 7th grade and well, it has definitely taken over the internet and how.

Everyone has been at home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and quarantining oneself hasn't left us with too many things to do at home. And while everyone is stuck at home, someone who has had our constant attention is Kim Kardashian. She is on home quarantine with husband Kanye West and their four children. For everyone, social media is indeed the go-to place and when photos aren't enough, throwbacks always come to the rescue. It holds true for Kim as well.

Some time back, Kim shared a photo on her social media, the one from the 7th grade and well, it definitely has netizens gushing over that innocent face of hers. In the photo, she is dressed in casuals and has a simple neckpiece along with silver earrings on. And something that caught our attention are her streaks in the photo. But do you know how did she get them? Sister Kourtney Kardashian comments on the post saying, 'You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that cool orange streak."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post right here:

Meanwhile, during one of her recent interviews, Kim spoke about spending time in quarantine and revealed, "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been great. I think the family bonding part of it all, we’re going on walks outside and we’ve watched every single movie you could possibly imagine."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More