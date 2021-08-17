Kim Kardashian shares a throwback picture from her first photoshoot; Kris Jenner responds

Kim Kardashian has shared a throwback picture with her followers and the Kardashian-Jenner clan is especially excited about it. If there’s any family that knows how to hype each other up, it’s Kris Jenner and her children! Taking to the comment section of Kim’s recent Instagram post, her mother Kris didn’t forget to leave an adorable reply.

“My first photo shoot ever!!! [sic],” Kim wrote, as the caption for the picture, which garnered more than 850k likes in just two hours! Her mother, Kris, had the most endearing response to her daughter's picture. Taking to the comment section, she posted, “You are such a cutie [emoji],” leaving fans and definitely Kim in awe! The mother-daughter duo has also recently been on the news together when a rare video of Kris lamenting over selling her KUWTK’s house surfaced where Kim, too opened up about the many memories they have created in the house together.

Check out Kim’s Instagram post:

Kim’s picture has not just been appreciated by Kris, but the two Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also shown their support via leaving a 'like' on the picture! Fans have also been showing their support in the comment section, with some calling little Kim ‘adorable’ while others complimenting her on her style sense at that young an age! The KUWTK alum styled herself in a glamorous corset bodysuit with her hair tied up like a 50s supermodel.

In other news, Kim shared some new and old pictures with her youngest sister, Kylie on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Not just Kim, every Kardashian sister shared some loving snaps with their youngest sister to make her 24th birthday!

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on what led to her divorce from Kanye West; Says ‘He will always be family’