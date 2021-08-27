Kim Kardashian shares a throwback post appreciating mum Kris Jenner; Sisters Khloe, Kourtney REACT

Kim Kardashian has recently taken to Instagram to appreciate a throwback video of herself, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian singing like there’s no tomorrow! The three sisters, in their early childhood years, are sporting massive gold bows in their heads while holding on to three different microphones and singing I Think We’re Alone Now.

Along with her were sisters Kourtney and Khloe looking just as adorable as Kim. In the video, the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney was being as professional as possible, while hitting the high notes, and the youngest, Khloe was just trying to look dapper in a bright red sunglass matched with her golden outfit. Captioning the post as, “Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!,” mama’s girl Kim made sure to appreciate her mother!

Check out the post:

Alongside fans, the comment section has also been graced by the other Kardashian sisters including Kourtney and Khloe themselves! The two of them left no stone unturned in recalling their memories from the day when they sang perfectly for the stunning video. Kourtney wrote, “BIG VIBES,” while making sure to 'like' the video that her younger sister has posted. Khloe, being the youngest of the three made it a point to appreciate her strong game in the video. “A 5 year old vibe!,” she commented, where Kourtney added that Khloe has ‘always been the star.’

Later, Khloe commented again stating that she is a “f**cking vibe,” which left fans in splits. While we wait for the real star of the show, Kris Jenner to interact with the post, fans can definitely understand how proud she must be of the girls in their dapper golden outfits!

