Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos of her four kids; Calls them her 'heart and soul'

Kim Kardashian is a doting mother, and she has proved so time and again through her social media posts. From drawing face tattoos with her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick to sharing random videos of Psalm West's adorable antics, she has always maintained the fact that her kids come first no matter what.

For those unversed, Kim shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West; North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3 and Psalm West, 2. In a new social media post, she has shared some endearing pictures of her kids and called them her "heart and soul." In the first picture of the slide, Chicago and Saint are posing candidly, and the next picture is of all her four kids posing together for a quick snap.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's post:

Fans in the comments section have taken to appreciating the kids with 'heart' emojis. While some are calling them "cuties," others are simply gushing over the adorable snaps Kim has shared. The post has already garnered more than 200k likes in less than 30 minutes! Kim had previously posted some snaps while having a gala time with North and Penelope. Fans are also aware of how North constantly pokes fun at her mother as she thinks the KUWTK alum's voice changes when she interacts with her followers online!

What do you think of the pictures that Kim posted of her kids? Share your thoughts about the Kardashian-West family in the comments below.

