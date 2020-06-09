Kim Kardashian shares warm birthday wishes for Kanye West with a series of lovely PHOTOS

American rapper Kanye West's birthday has been made more special by wife Kim Kardashian who has showered sweet wishes for him on Twitter. Check them out.

Well-known American rapper Kanye West has turned a year older and everyone has been sharing warm wishes for him on social media. The 43-year old singer enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Kanye’s life has always been in the limelight because of his outspoken views and numerous other personal stuff. The Fade singer tied the knot with Kim Kardashian six years back in May 2014 and have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then.

The reality star has now wished her husband Kanye West in a very special manner. She has shared a series of lovely pictures with the rapper whom she terms as ‘King’ on Twitter. In two of the initial pictures, the power couple dishes out major relationship goals as they twin in black outfits. Kim writes, “Happy birthday to my king” in this tweet. She then shares another picture with West and writes, “Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!”

Check out the pictures below:

Happy Birthday to my King pic.twitter.com/KcEd9y0p9G — Kim Kardashian West (KimKardashian) June 8, 2020

Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you! pic.twitter.com/1HvH6b9nik — Kim Kardashian West (KimKardashian) June 8, 2020

Recently, there was a lot of buzz about the celebrity couple calling it quits and having trouble in their relationship. However, Kim’s latest tweets prove again that they are inseparable and the rumours about their alleged split are completely baseless. A few days back, the power couple also celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary much to the excitement of their fans. Kim Kardashian had shared numerous throwback pictures to commemorate the special occasion.

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kim Kardashian celebrates sixth anniversary with Kanye West amid rumours about relationship troubles)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×