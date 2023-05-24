Kim Kardashian sheds light on her 'beautiful' marriage with Kanye West: You can't expect them to..

Kim Kardashian, renowned reality TV star and entrepreneur, recently spoke about her marriage to Kanye West in a revealing interview on Jay Shetty's podcast. Despite the challenges they faced and their eventual split, Kardashian refuses to view their union as a failure. She emphasizes the importance of alignment and the realization that one cannot force their beliefs onto another person who holds different views.

The Power of alignment and respecting differences

Kardashian acknowledges the existence of conflicting opinions and the diversity that shapes the world. However, she advises listeners to seek alignment with individuals who share their core values and morals. While struggling to coexist with someone whose views diverged from her own, Kardashian learned the lesson that trying to change someone who doesn't want to be changed is futile. She encourages others to prioritize personal growth and find companionship with those who align with their beliefs. Kim also added “You can’t really force things upon other people,” she continued. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Protecting their children and avoiding criticism

Throughout their marriage and subsequent divorce, Kardashian has chosen not to publicly criticize Kanye West or address his controversies, such as his controversial comments on slavery. Her primary concern is shielding their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—from negative influences and adult matters they aren't ready to comprehend. By preserving their innocence, Kardashian aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their upbringing.

Kim Kardashian's interview sheds light on her perspective regarding her marriage to Kanye West. She believes their relationship was beautiful, despite its ultimate end, and emphasizes the significance of finding alignment in personal connections. By recognizing the limitations of changing others and focusing on shared values, Kardashian imparts valuable lessons to her children and encourages listeners to seek fulfilling relationships based on mutual understanding. As she navigates her journey, Kardashian remains committed to creating a positive environment for her family while embracing personal growth and self-discovery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian under fire for her comments on parenting: ‘Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid’