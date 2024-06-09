Kim Kardashian Sheds Tears Over Raising Four Kids On Her Own; Says 'I Can't Do It Anymore'

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian candidly shared her struggles in keeping up with the demands of her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

Being 43 years old, Kim is feeling overwhelmed with all the parenting duties. She admitted that the chaos caused by her kids sometimes leaves her feeling drained. She reflected on how her patience, which she once considered her superpower, seems to have reached its limits.

Parenting challenges and strategies

Kim acknowledged that, despite her best attempts to maintain her composure, her kids had a way of knowing just when to push her buttons. She talked about times when they used different strategies, like crying, to obtain what they wanted, and it made her feel helpless.

With all of this going on, on a call with a random stranger, Kim said, "Hey, can I vent for a moment? It's been a very difficult week, and I just felt like I can’t do it anymore."

Kim continued by saying that things were busy at her house at the moment. She also mentioned that her kids were yelling and beating on the door during a Zoom talk. Her greatest fear, she said, was hiding in the bathroom with the door locked, shocked by what was happening.

Kim said that she occasionally found it to be too much. She said she wanted to be more rigorous, like Khloe, but she found it difficult to draw boundaries. Kim confessed that she refrained from saying no because she didn't want to handle her kids' whining and crying when they didn't get what they desired.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian's parenting journey

Kim was open about the fact that there are moments when she gives in and gives her kids an iPad in an attempt to bring some semblance of tranquility back into the house. She also admitted that she wished she could be more “strict” with her children like her sister Khloé Kardashian, who shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kim talked about a specific instance in which she took a Zoom call while hiding in a restroom to avoid her kids' commotion. She described the commotion caused by her children yelling and hammering on the door, and she expressed shock at the state of affairs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame opened up about the challenges she faces as a single mother of four. Kim candidly admitted that life could become "wild" on occasion.

Reflecting on her parenting style, she emphasized the need to maintain authority when dealing with her children. "I explained that I simply have to assert myself, saying something like, 'I don't care if you're going to throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now,'" she said, noting that the common response is a stern "No."

Advertisement

In a lighter moment, she provided an amusing insight about her children's seemingly impeccable timing. She said, "I joked that I almost feel like my kids have this radar that tells them when I'm doing something really important.”

ALSO READ: What is Kim Kardashian's New Secret Project After American Horror Story? Skincare Mogul Hints At THIS