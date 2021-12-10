Kim Kardashian shows off her '1994 coolness' with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a cute THROWBACK snap

Kim Kardashian is digging up some old photos and we are all for it considering we get a peek at some iconic snaps that feature the SKIMS founder in her early years. Recently taking to her Instagram, Kardashian dropped an adorable throwback with her sister Kourtney Kardashian from 1994. The photo showed Kim smiling wide in a short hair look.

The old photograph of Kim and Kourtney also showed the latter giving a rather straight-faced look, quite the opposite of her sister who looked visibly excited in the snap. Kourtney was seen sporting side bangs and had her hair tied up in a ponytail in the photo. Sharing the throwback picture, Kim in the captions wrote, "1994 coolness."

The photo received a lot of love from Kim's fans and friends. Kim's pal and social media star Olivia Pierson commented saying, "You two are sooooo cute!!!!"This is of course not the first time that Kim has taken a trip down memory lane. She is known to share throwback snaps every now and then.

Check out Kim Kardashian's throwback snap here:

Previously, Kim had also shared an amazing story from her teenage years along with a throwback photo from the 90s where recalled Kourtney stealing their mom's car to drive it around. Revealing the fun story, Kim wrote, "Mom- I'm sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn't participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage."

Recently, Kourtney also shut down a fan who left a comment on a fan account's post with a throwback snap of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney and suggested that she had done "plenty of plastic surgery."

