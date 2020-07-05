  1. Home
Kim Kardashian shows her support to Kanye West after rapper announces he's running for US President in 2020

Kanye West recently announced that he will be contesting for the President of the United States of America this year. The rapper's wife Kim Kardashian has reacted to the news.
Kanye West took the internet by storm when he announced that he will be contesting for elections this year. The rapper has garnered all kinds of reactions since his announcement. While Twitter is divided, Kanye received support from Elon Musk. Now, the musician's wife Kim Kardashian has also reacted to the news. Kim extended her support to Kanye after he revealed he will be running for the presidential race. Kim showed her support to her husband's decision with a tweet. 

 

Shortly after Kanye tweeted about his plans to run for president, Kim retweeted the post and simply added an American flag emoji as her only comment. Kanye is going to be running for president this year. Since it’s late for him to earn the Republican or Democratic nomination, he will be running as an independent candidate. 

 

Kanye made the announcement on Twitter on the 4th of July. He will give a competition to the current US President Donald Trump and democratic party candidate Joe Biden, who also served as Vice President to Barack Obama during his time in office.

 

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," he tweeted.  

 

The rapper has received mixed reactions for his announcement from fans and celebrities alike. Shortly after Kanye’s news broke, the rapper received backing from his friend and tech millionaire Elon Musk who tweeted, "You have my full support!" 

 

Will you vote for Kanye West? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

