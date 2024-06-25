Kim Kardashian Shows Off Brand New Platinum White Basket Braids; See HERE

Kim Kardashian has reinterpreted hairstyles, including cornrows, Fulani braids, and straight-back braids. She recently debuted a look featuring woven braided pigtails resembling a weave basket, with intricately woven braids.

The platinum-white color and bulkiness of the wig make the style appear like a wig from the 1800s, according to her fans on Instagram. This reinterpretation of hairstyles is not new, but it seems to be a playful homage to the founding fathers.

Kim Kardashian gets new platinum white basket braids

On Sunday, June 23, Kim Kardashian shared some snaps of her platinum white basket braids on her Instagram. She sported a flesh-toned ensemble comprised of a sheer tank top, leggings, and matching heeled booties, a style similar to what she frequented while married to ex-husband Kanye West, which is now a fashion theme often seen on the rapper's current wife Bianca Censori.

The caption-less upload left fans a bit confused, as they wondered what exact vibe she was aiming for with the uncharacteristic choice. "What in the constitution is going on here?" one asked, while another joked, "She getting ready to write the declaration of independence."

"Founding fathers type wig," a third dubbed the hairpiece, as a fourth likened the look to that of a former president: "Ok george Washington." "Soo she’s taken up basket weaving," someone else wrote, and an additional commenter bluntly inquired, "Kimberly what is this ?"

Meanwhile, others seemed to appreciate the hairstyle. "So pretty!! Platinum looks so good on you!!,” one person commented, while another added, “i like it!! it’s really innovative!!”

She shared another post of her sporting her hair in a straight middle parting hairstyle. “Cream dream,” her caption read as she wore a beige vest top resembling faux deerskin teamed with a chunky bangle and open-toed heels.

Kim Kardashian dresses up like Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's relationship is primarily linked to Kanye West, but there is another potential factor that may surpass him. Kardashian's ex-husband, West, is known for his extroverted dresser nature, which has been evident in his relationships.

After their split, West began dating Julia Fox, who shared similar fashion habits. Ye's next partner is Bianca Censori, who has always been a woman who dresses to impress, but the similarities to how Kim goes about her clothes is a frequent topic of conversation.

Kardashian has faced backlash for supposedly emulating Censori's fashion sense, even though she has always been known for her stylish looks. Many fans have pointed out the resemblances between Kardashian and Censori, but it's important to remember that not everyone believes Kim is copying Bianca.

Sunday night Kim shared some photos on Instagram where she is wearing Skims pieces, her own clothing line, but the fact that the bodysuits and the rest of the outfit seem similar to what Bianca has used, has everyone talking on social media.

She captioned it "cream dream", but still is something not everybody is ready for, even if she has done it before or even if it has not been done intentionally, but they do look similar.

Fans of the reality star commented on the similarities. However, Kardashian seems to be promoting SKIMS. “She’s tryna look like Kayne’s wife again," one person wrote. But despite the mixed reactions the pair continue having an amicable relationship.

