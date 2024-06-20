Kim Kardashian Shows Off Natural Skin In New TikTok With Daughter North West; Deets

Kim Kardashian and North West had a fun mother-daughter moment. The duo showed off their bedtime skin routine in a new video that also captured the rare scene of a make-up-free Kardashian. The reality star flaunted her natural skin, applying multiple skin products and having a cute minute with her eldest daughter.

Kim Kardashian, 43, and North West, 11, enlightened fans with their complete bedtime skincare routine by sharing a TikTok video on Monday, June 17. The mother-daughter duo posted the clip on their joint account offering candid glimpses of The Kardashians star in her make-up-free look and showing off her natural glass skin.

The mother of four and North West were seen hanging out in their glam room setting themselves up with skin-friendly products before bed. Kardashian donned a bathrobe and applied lip balm at the back while the youngster excitedly showed off the products to the viewers.

The duo yelled, “Go to bed with us!” in the initial second before kicking off the routine. Fans got a close-up of Kim’s no-make-up face as she pasted on a few star-shaped pimple patches in the following steps. Next, she brought out the eye patches while the Talking singer clapped in exhilaration. West also flaunted her long and polished nails during the routine.

West sported her cornrows with a grey graphic T-shirt, following her mother through the skin-care drill.

A set of pimple, eye, and lip patches later, the SKIMS founder and West were finally ready to go to bed. The tween debuted her sleep cap look before signing off while her star mom pouted from the side.

Their joint TikTok channel, kimandnorth, boasts 19.2 million followers while Kim’s personal handle houses a 9.7 million fanbase. The video posted has already amassed a whopping 5.1 million views but with the comments turned off for the clip.

North West celebrated her 11th birthday in style

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s first and eldest child, North West recently celebrated her 11th birthday on Saturday, June 15. While her mother dedicated a post on Instagram with a carousel of heartwarming pictures from her childhood and their time together, the real party went on in New York City. The mogul expressed her gratitude for her “sweet girl North” and wished her a happy birthday in the caption.

West celebrated her 11th birthday by throwing a big bash in the city and enjoying her special day with her pals. A fun series of snaps was shared on Kim and North’s joint TikTok channel where she and her besties were captured sporting pink “I Heart NW’ T-shirts and a pink three-tier birthday cake.

Other pictures showed West and her pals riding bicycle taxis in NYC, making pizza, and enjoying wild rides at a Nickelodeon-themed amusement park. The carousel included group photos of the girls posing with cartoon characters, skiing, and frolicking around in their pink attires. Also, Kim Kardashian was occasionally seen clicking selfies and enjoying her daughter’s birthday.

