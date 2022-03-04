Kim Kardashian shows support for Pete Davidson with THIS subtle gesture after Ye disses him in new music video

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 04, 2022 07:38 AM IST  |  5.9K
   
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian likes James Gunn's tweet defending Pete Davidson.
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian seemed ready to show the world that she's supportive of Pete Davidson amid the ongoing drama with Kanye West as she recently liked a tweet shared by director James Gunn where he defended the comedian's personality. Gunn's tweet came after Kanye West dropped the Eazy music video that mocked Pete with a cartoon resembling him.

Kanye (legally Ye) shocked the world with his new music video where a cartoon with a resemblance to Pete was seen being buried alive. The music video received a lot of backlash from netizens who called it disturbing and it seems director James Gunn's recent tweet about Davidson seemed to be in a connection to the same. 

Having worked with the Saturday Night Live star on his film, The Suicide Squad, Gunn taking to Twitter wrote, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect." 

Check out James Gunn's tweet here:

While responding to a fan comment on the same tweet, the filmmaker further added, "I’ve been on set with Pete & I see how he treats all of the crew & background actors. I’ve been to restaurants & see how he treats the staff. I’ve seen how he treats his longtime friends. I’ve seen how he treats fans." 

Interestingly, the first tweet shared by Gunn talking about Davidson's sweet personality was also liked by Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Fans noticed the same and lauded her for subtly showing support for her boyfriend. 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reportedly having the 'best time' with Pete Davidson, relieved on being declared legally single

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
6 minutes ago
I have come to found out and believed that there is no other form of medication that is 100% guarantee as herbal medicine, i was diagnosed of herpes tried several big pharma medicine and all form of healing to get rid of it all to no avail, until i read a comment about Dr Ofua Ofure herbal medication, a herbalist from Africa , which i gave it a try and behold he actually did send me the herbal medicine and its instruction, as promised and after i finished using it , i go for a blood reference test as instructed by Dr Ofua Ofure , though the Medical Doctor result said there are antigens present but they are no-longer active as at that time , the test was carried out, Although i noticed changes in my body after first two weeks of using the medicine, the breakouts as a result of the herpes were all healed and dried off , and i no longer experience new one, as i used to have every first week of the month , After two months i did another test as instructed by Dr Ofua Ofure to my greatest surprise the antigens are gone properly and am now herpes negative and am grateful to you Dr Ofua Ofure for your help, i will recommend everyone to make use of your herbal medicine its the best, Indeed you are actually a great healer and am grateful to have used your medicine and listen to your advice . alot of people are talking about him you can check him out on https://dr-ofua-ofure-herbal-healing-home.business.site the herbalist Tel/whatsapp: +2347059497969 email: thegreatherbalhealinghome@gm
0 REPLY