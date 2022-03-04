Kim Kardashian shows support for Pete Davidson with THIS subtle gesture after Ye disses him in new music video

Kim Kardashian seemed ready to show the world that she's supportive of Pete Davidson amid the ongoing drama with Kanye West as she recently liked a tweet shared by director James Gunn where he defended the comedian's personality. Gunn's tweet came after Kanye West dropped the Eazy music video that mocked Pete with a cartoon resembling him.

Kanye (legally Ye) shocked the world with his new music video where a cartoon with a resemblance to Pete was seen being buried alive. The music video received a lot of backlash from netizens who called it disturbing and it seems director James Gunn's recent tweet about Davidson seemed to be in a connection to the same.

Having worked with the Saturday Night Live star on his film, The Suicide Squad, Gunn taking to Twitter wrote, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

Check out James Gunn's tweet here:

While responding to a fan comment on the same tweet, the filmmaker further added, "I’ve been on set with Pete & I see how he treats all of the crew & background actors. I’ve been to restaurants & see how he treats the staff. I’ve seen how he treats his longtime friends. I’ve seen how he treats fans."

Interestingly, the first tweet shared by Gunn talking about Davidson's sweet personality was also liked by Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Fans noticed the same and lauded her for subtly showing support for her boyfriend.

