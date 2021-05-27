Kim Kardashian shuts down affair rumours with sister Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker

During the q&A session, Kim Kardashian clarified the hookup rumours that seem to have surfaced in the last few weeks.

Kim Kardashian is clearing the air once and for all! The reality star recently hosted a fun Q&A with fans on Wednesday on social media and addressed hookup rumours with Travis Barker many years ago. For the unversed, Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian is currently dating Travis Barker and the couple are head over heels in love with each other. During the live session, Kim clarified the hookup rumours that seem to have surfaced in the last few weeks.

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, had claimed Kim and Travis had an affair while he was still married in the early 2000s. Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly on 18 May that she signed the divorce papers because of the musician's alleged infidelity. Replying to a fan who asked her about these hookup rumours, Kim fired back saying , “NO!”

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt." Take a look:

As for Kourtney and Travis Barker, a source told Us Weekly of the rumours, "Ultimately Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong."

Ever since Kourtney and Travis made their relationship social media official, the couple have amped up their PDA. From gushing over each other to sharing love smitten photos on Instagram, Kourtney and Travis are in love. Earlier this month, they also brought their families together while taking their kids to Disneyland.

