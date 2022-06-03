Kim Kardashian shuts down Met Gala weight-loss controversy, compares it to Christian Bale's method acting

Kim Kardashian is clapping back. In a new chat with The New York Times, via Page Six, the KKW mogul addressed her weight loss controversy at the Met Gala this year that had instigated many netizens to criticize the reality Tv star for advertising unhealthy expectations of weight loss. At the event, Kim donned Marilyn Monroe's iconic original gown which demanded her to lose some pounds.

In the interview, Kardashian explained, "To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me," while referring to the extreme diets that actor Christian Bale exercised for his 2004 film The Machinist and then gains a lot for his 2013 blockbuster American Hustle. The SKIMS founder emphasized, "I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’"

However, Kim also insisted that while she did lose weight in order to fit into the dress, she "didn’t do anything unhealthy." The mother of four further replied, "I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered," when asked what would have happened if she did not lose the weight. She went on to add, "It was just important to me to reach that goal."

Meanwhile, Kim's personal trainer Don Brooks also came out and shared that the influencer in fact did not partake in anything unhealthy. He clarified, "She’s been on a real balanced diet, and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in," in a chat with TMZ after the big event in May.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for how Kanye West treated them during their marriage