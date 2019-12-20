Kim Kardashian SLAMMED for 'blackface' magazine cover; Details Inside

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for 'blackface' magazine cover. Read on for more details.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has been controversy's favourite child. The American media personality ends up attracting criticism for every think she does or becomes a part of, for instance her 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries, her ‘Kimono’ shapewear line and appetite suppressant lollipops. And she has managed to upset the social media yet again. Kim is being criticised online for a new magazine cover, with several followers claiming that her makeup looked far too dark, bordering on blackface.

It all started on December 19, when Kim showed off her recent magazine cover with 7Hollywood by posting it on her Instagram handle. It did not take long for the picture to go viral, and instantly her fans started criticising her for her makeup choice. In the particular cover, the media personality can be seen posing on a bed, dressed in a stunning black dress, a blindingly lavish necklace, and a black wig. While the cover was supposed to scream fabulous, it failed to impress her fans who found it “problematic” and “racially insensitive”.

“Seriously Kim Kardashian this is becoming too much. We understand fully that you all want to be black but this isn’t the way. While a beautiful pic, you’re black-fishing,” a fan commented on the post. “Let's call it what it is: blackface. Sick of this family,” another wrote. Some even accused her of mocking black women in general. “You just love mocking us black women,” a social media user commented. “This is offensive. You are not a black womankind could never be one. Another example of Blackface. Do better for your children,” another fan asserted.

Since the backlash, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who accompanied her to the set for the shoot, told Page Six, the accusations are false. The insider asserted that it wasn’t her makeup but the lighting that’s making her look darker in the image and claimed that there are multiple other covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural.

However, this is not the first time Kim has been slammed for blackface. Back in 2017, she was called out for promotional image meant to promote her KKW Beauty makeup line. In the picture, Kim’s skin looked several shades darker than her actual natural skin tone. Shortly after people flooded the social media with negative comments about her makeup, the KUWTK star hit back on her reality show by stating that the look was supposed to be Tan.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

