Kim Kardashian slammed for posting an ‘unfaltering’ photo of Khloe; Deets inside

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for a photo she posted with Khloe on Saturday. The Skims founder is being called out for a selfie she posted on Instagram that didn’t exactly show Khloe in the best light. Here is the aftermath of the blurry picture that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted online.

Kim Kardashian posts selfie with Khloe

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a selfie with her younger sister Khloe. The picture seemed to have been clicked at a party where Tristan Thompson’s best friend, Savas Oguz, was also present. Kim, Khloe, and Savas appeared in the picture, which was blurry and not well-lit. While the trio looked like they were having a good time, it was not Khloe’s most photogenic photo to date.

In the picture, she appeared to be holding a hookah hose in her mouth with her lips dragged downwards. The selfie made Khloe’s face look distorted. Kim, on the other hand, looked attractive despite the blurriness of the snap. Kim has previously been called out for posting pictures that made her look attractive without thinking about the other parties involved.

Netizens criticize Kim Kardashian

Kim faced heavy backlash from fans for the selfie, as they pointed out that it was unfair to Khloe that she posted the picture. One user wrote, "Kim would never let Khloe post this if she looked like that."

Another noted, "Kim is so rude for posting this honestly. It’s just a bad blurry photo that makes her look worse than she is." A third added, "She’s fine- there’s just no filter."

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for Photoshop

Kim was on the receiving end of a lot of backlash in April for photoshopping a bikini-clad picture. The Skims founder posted a picture in which she wore the "micro triangle top" from the company’s collection. The mirror selfie was criticized by fans as they noticed that it appeared to be pixelated alongside her curves. People quickly realized that Kim had photoshopped the image. One user commented, "The editing on the inner thighs is awful."

Another added, "I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped."

