Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West over his behavior, calls it ‘far more damaging’ for their kids

The highly anticipated season 3 of The Kardashians made its premiere, offering fans a glimpse into the drama-filled lives of the famous family. The new season delves into the tumultuous period when Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West engaged in a public feud on Instagram. The episode sheds light on the emotional toll the attacks took on Kim, with the reality star breaking down in tears and expressing her frustration with Kanye's behavior.

In a tearful moment, Kim candidly confesses, "All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the fuck to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be." She expresses the heartbreaking reality that she has to remain silent to protect her children, stating, "I have to sit here and not say anything ever, because I know one day, my kids will appreciate that." The toll of Kanye's actions is evident as Kim reveals, "The one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they’ll be my forever protector — is the one that is hurting me the most. I'm fucking exhausted."

Relentless Attacks and Accusations

Kanye West targeted Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. The rapper criticized Kim's parenting style, accusing her of playing games with their children. Kim addresses the relentless nature of the attacks, stating, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment. I never post." The feud escalated as Kanye involved their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in the public feud. He further intensified the conflict by targeting Pete with hateful comments and releasing a disturbing music video depicting violence towards him.

Leaked Texts and Personal Attacks

As the feud escalated, Kanye leaked private text messages between him and Kim, which further added to the turmoil. In the leaked texts, Kanye asserted his desire to control their children's education, disregarding Kim's input due to her biracial heritage. Kim reveals her frustration, stating, "I think at this point, I just assume that everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet." Kanye's derogatory comments about Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, alleging her involvement in encouraging explicit content, added another layer of distress. Kim opens up about her heartbreak for her mom, expressing, "I get really heartbroken for my mom — that she has to deal with so much."

Kim's Silent Struggle and Emotional Toll

Throughout the previous season, Kim chose to remain silent in response to Kanye's attacks, prioritizing her children's well-being. The toll it took on her mental health becomes apparent as she reveals experiencing anxiety attacks and a flare-up of her psoriasis—a condition exacerbated by stress. In a moment of frustration, Kim states, "The one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they’ll be my forever protector — is the one that is hurting me the most." Despite the exhaustion she feels, Kim demonstrates her commitment to her children, expressing her willingness to answer any questions they may have in the future.

The premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 3 provides a glimpse into Kim Kardashian's emotional struggle in the face of Kanye West's hurtful behavior. Kim's tears and candid revelations highlight the immense pressure she faced in remaining silent for the sake of their children. She expresses concerns about the long-term impact of Kanye's actions on their kids and emphasizes the importance of protecting them. The episode offers viewers a deeper understanding of the emotional toll the public feud took on Kim and her determination to shield her children from its damaging effects.

