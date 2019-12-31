Kim Kardashian slams publication which claimed she gifted John Kennedy's blood stained shirt to daughter North

The reality star slammed an international media publication when they published a story that Kim had purchased the bloody shirt that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in as a Christmas gift.

Kim Kardashian is calling out fake stories before 2019 comes to an end. The reality star slammed an international media publication on Tuesday when they published a story that the 39-year-old, mum of four, had purchased the bloody shirt that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in as a Christmas gift for 6-year-old daughter North. Kanye and Kim recently made headlines for the elaborate gifts they gave North during the holidays. From a Birkin bag to pop star Michael Jackson's merchandise, North's gifts were anything but modest.

However, a fake story began circulating stating that JFK's blood-stained shirt was also gifted to North West. Turns out, an media outlet fell for the fake news and even ran a piece which read, "The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent." The article further added, "But regardless of the motivation behind the gifts, one thing is certain: Kardashian West is building one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter."

Kim Kardashian, however, slammed the publication for the article and denied giving her daughter North West such a bizarre gift. Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote, "WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted." The post was highlighted by Buzzfeed's Nina Mohan who shared a photo of the same.

Check out Kim's tweet below:

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

