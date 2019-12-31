Kim Kardashian slams publication which claimed she gifted John Kennedy's blood stained shirt to daughter North
Kim Kardashian is calling out fake stories before 2019 comes to an end. The reality star slammed an international media publication on Tuesday when they published a story that the 39-year-old, mum of four, had purchased the bloody shirt that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in as a Christmas gift for 6-year-old daughter North. Kanye and Kim recently made headlines for the elaborate gifts they gave North during the holidays. From a Birkin bag to pop star Michael Jackson's merchandise, North's gifts were anything but modest.
However, a fake story began circulating stating that JFK's blood-stained shirt was also gifted to North West. Turns out, an media outlet fell for the fake news and even ran a piece which read, "The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent." The article further added, "But regardless of the motivation behind the gifts, one thing is certain: Kardashian West is building one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter."
Kim Kardashian, however, slammed the publication for the article and denied giving her daughter North West such a bizarre gift. Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote, "WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted." The post was highlighted by Buzzfeed's Nina Mohan who shared a photo of the same.
Check out Kim's tweet below:
WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019
