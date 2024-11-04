Kim Kardashian Steals The Spotlight In Late Princess Diana’s Prized Possession At LACMA Art+Film Gala; SEE Here

When it comes to bringing vintage jewelry back from the archives, nobody does it better than Kim Kardashian. On Saturday, November 2, the reality TV star arrived at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a stunning white gown with a plunging necklace, but it was Princess Diana’s amethyst cross — huge cross with square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds — that stole the show.

The SKIMS founder purchased the jewelry which weighs 5.25 carats, for nearly $200,000 in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction. Her Gucci gown had a cream cape over her arms to the gala held in honor of artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. She completed her look with a bob hairdo flipped at the ends.

Princess Diana who died in a car crash in August 1997, memorably wore the cross pendant attached to a long pearl chain at Birthright’s London charity gala in 1987. She chose a purple Catherine Walker Victorian velvet gown to match the pendant’s stone.

Kardashian's elegant look follows her surprising Halloween outfit, in which she dressed as an albino alligator. She wore green contacts and prosthetics, including a head and a tail, to complete the look. Artist Alexis Stone, who designed the entire look, admitted that it was an intricate job that required precision.

She shared pictures of her creation on Instagram and described the process as “a mammoth task.” The Kardashian-Jenner clan never disappoints when it comes to their Spooky costumes. This year, Kylie channeled Jane Fonda from Barbarella and Kendall chose Hailey Bieber as her Halloween partner as they channeled Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life.