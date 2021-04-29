Kim Kardashian is still on Kanye West's mind and THIS tiny detail in his recent photo is PROOF

Kanye West seems to be still considering a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian given that he was recently seen sporting his wedding ring amid divorce.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year. While the couple hasn't made any official statement regarding their divorce yet, it looks like the rapper is still considering reconciliation with Kim and fans have taken one of his recent pictures as a hint of that. In an Instagram story shared by DJ Khaled, eagle-eyed fans spotted Kanye West wearing his wedding ring. The ring is now being considered as a major sign by West's fans.

West recently visited DJ Khaled's residence to listen to his new album and in the pictures that the rapper was seen on Khaled's Instagram, he was spotted sporting his wedding band. The picture particularly showed Kanye with his eyes closed and hands raised while listening to his new album and it's here that his hand was seen flashing the wedding ring.

Not long ago, during the Easter celebrations of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim too had given a nod to Kanye by sporting shoes from West's band Yeezy suggesting that she missed his presence for the family gathering.

Check out Kanye West's picture sporting the ring Here

Among those who have spoken about Kim and Kanye's divorce was model Chrissy Teigen who recently opened up about Kardashian's state of mind amid divorce. Teigen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen stated that Kim had given her all to their marriage and that she tried her best to save it. It has been reported that Kim is now ready to move on and has already sparked rumors of an apparent romance with news presenter Van Jones.

