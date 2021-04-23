Kim Kardashian studies for law exam in a bikini while soaking in the sun; Netizens ask which law school

Even amidst her divorce from husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is studying and she recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her nerd mode.

Kim Kardashian is not just a billionaire but a reality star and a law student as well. The beauty entrepreneur began her law journey around 2019 and has been dedicated to studying ever since. Even amidst her divorce from husband Kanye West, Kim is studying and she recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her nerd mode. But looks like Kim's study mode also includes getting a tan.

For the same, the KUWTK star donned a string bikini and headed to her patio to study. Amid a number of books, her laptop and several notes, Kim sported a beige bikini, sunglasses and soaked in the sun. She left her hair open but tied it back with a scarf bandana.

She shared a series of photos and captioned it, "Studying in the Sun." The reality star's outfit reminded netizens of Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods who wore a bikini for her admissions video to Harvard Law.

Kim's photo got a bevy of reactions with one person commenting, "What law school is this??? Asking for a friend." While another wrote, "My LAWYER IS (multiple fire emojis)." One comment also pointed at Legally Blonde as it read, "Elle Woods wishes."

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's latest photo below:

Ever since news of Kim Kardashian's divorce surfaced, a recent news report revealed that the billionaire is being wooed by several athletes, billionaires and actors as well. However, Kim currently seems to just focus on work, studies and her four kids.

