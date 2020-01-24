Kim Kardashian SUED for using her own photo without permission; Details Inside

Kim Kardashian had been sued for posting her own photo on her Instagram account without the photographer’s permission. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian is getting sued for posting her own picture on her Instagram account without permission. The Keeping up with the Kardashian star recently posted an adorable picture of herself and husband Kayne West from a party in 2018 and the photographer in the picture claimed that she did not ask for his permission before using the picture. Saeed Bolden claimed in a copyright infringement lawsuit that he took the particular picture of the couple in June 2018 during a party for Nas’ album Nasir, Page Six reported.

Kim shared the picture with her 157 million Instagram followers on October 2, 2018. The image she used is a black and white version of his picture. “We Got Love,” she captioned the picture that now has about 2.2 million likes. The Long Island-based photographer, in his lawsuit, has claimed that he’s entitled to unspecified damages for using his work without asking him. Bolden has filed the suit in Brooklyn federal court against the KUWTK star and her underwear brand, Skims. Kim is yet to comment on the matter.

In 2017, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also face a similar situation. A lawsuit was filed against Khole in Los Angeles federal court by a different photographer who took a picture of her with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian leaving David Grutman’s Komodo restaurant in Miami. Later, she posted the picture on her social media account. The parties reached an undisclosed settlement in 2018. It seems like it's time for the sisters to exchange some lawsuit related notes.

