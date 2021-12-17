Kim Kardashian surprisingly lauds Taylor Swift's music despite singer's long feud with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up on Taylor Swift's music and stated that she listens to many of her songs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shocked her fans with her candid confession as she was previously involved in estranged husband Kanye West's long feud with Taylor Swift.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian had shared footage recorded in Keeping Up With the Kardashians without Taylor Swift's knowledge. The footage included Kanye West speaking to Taylor Swift over the phone about including her in one of the lines in his song 'Famous.' Taylor had later taken to call out the Kardashians and West stating that the Donda rapper wasn't clear about planning to call her "that b***c" in the lyrics.

However, in a recent interview on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, via Just Jared the Kardashian sister has opened up on which of Taylor Swift's songs is her favourite. When asked about what her favourite album is from the singer, Swift said, "I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy...I'd have to look in my phone to get a name." It seems like Kim doesn't want to drag Kanye's feud with Taylor anymore as he addressed the question about her songs quite casually.

In other news, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce and asked the court to speed up the process. In recent documents from their divorce, the beauty mogul has requested the court to conduct her divorce hearing as soon as possible as she doesn't want to delay the process any longer.

