Kim Kardashian takes next step in her relationship, goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson have made their relationship public on Instagram. The 41-year-old businesswoman posted a series of photographs to her Instagram feed on Friday showcasing PDA moments with her guy, the first time she has featured him on her account.

The couple seemed to be in love as they sat on the floor and looked like they were about to kiss. The couple also seemed to get a little goofy while taking photographs, with The King of Staten Island actor even borrowing Kim's sunglasses for some comical, black-and-white selfies! The photos seemed to be candid, and the couple appeared to be having a good time shooting them! “Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kim captioned the post.

Check out her post here:

Of course, we've seen the couple all around the United States in paparazzi photos, but the social media posting takes things to a new level. The timing of the photographs is intriguing, albeit not entirely coincidence; Kim was just declared legally single last week. Interestingly, Pete and Kim seemed to rekindle their relationship on October 9 when the KUWTK star hosted SNL. Pete portrayed Aladdin in a skit, while Kim played Princess Jasmine.

Soon after Kim's hosting debut, the couple was seen holding hands on a romantic trip in California's Knott's Berry Farm towards the end of October. Their romance has only grown stronger in the five months they've been dating, with a source close to Pete telling Daily Mail that he's "lovestruck" by Kim. However, after seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February 2021. She and the Donda rapper have four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

