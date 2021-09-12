Kim Kardashian takes notes from Kanye West; Sports a fully covered head to toe leather outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian seemed to be taking fashion inspiration from her estranged husband Kanye West as she stepped out in a head-to-toe, fully covered outfit recently. Sporting a leather mask that fully covered her face along with an overcoat and shoes that were also black leather, Kim made heads turn as she arrived in New York ahead of Met Gala.

Kim's look reminded specifically of Kanye given that the rapper has on multiple occasions sported such looks including his recently held Donda event where the singer was seen wearing a full head mask. Kim also took to social media to share photos of her unique leather ensemble by Balenciaga and captioned it along with a knife emoji.

The photos showed Kim wearing a bold outfit, which included a trench coat along with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots all of which were made of black leather. Although the highlight of her look remained the mask that was fully covered at the front and only had an opening in the back which showed off her long ponytail.

This is not the first time Kim has worn this style of outfit. Previously, she accompanied West at his Donda album listening event by sporting a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.

With Kardashian's recent leather-look, fans are now excited to see her make an appearance at this year's Met Gala soon and stun everyone with her look. In the past few years, Kardashian has managed to make headlines for her Met Gala outfits and it looks like it will not be any different this year.

