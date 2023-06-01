Kim Kardashian takes stand against Kanye’s turmoil, refuses to be “Clean-Up Crew”

Kim Kardashian, in a candid and emotional revelation on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' shared her struggles in dealing with the erratic behavior of her ex-husband Kanye West. Overwhelmed by the impact it has had on her and their children, Kim expressed her refusal to continue being Kanye's 'clean-up crew' and emphasized the importance of prioritizing her own well-being and that of her family.

Kim's heartbreak over Kanye's transformation

Tears streamed down Kim's face as she confided in her mother, Kris Jenner, about the immense pain caused by Kanye's unpredictable actions. Despite their history together, she found it heartbreaking to witness the stark contrast between the person she once knew and the individual he had become."It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," Kim tearfully shared.

Kim's decision to step back and protect her children

Recognizing the toll it was taking on her own mental and emotional well-being, Kim asserted that she could no longer bear the responsibility of cleaning up Kanye's actions. She expressed her belief that Kanye may need to hit "rock bottom" before comprehending the consequences of his behavior. "I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don't have that energy," Kim confessed, her voice filled with exhaustion.

As the episode unfolded, Kim's emotional journey on 'The Kardashians' underscored her unwavering commitment to prioritize the well-being of her children amidst the complexities of co-parenting with Kanye West. Despite the challenges she faces, Kim remains resolute in maintaining her grace and composure, believing that one day her children will appreciate the sacrifices she made for their sake. The episode served as a reminder of Kim's strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumors as she meets ‘Fred’; Who is he?