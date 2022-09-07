Kim Kardashian talks about 'cutie' ex Pete Davidson: I’m excited for what he has coming up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have broken up but it looks like the duo have parted ways on a good note considering how the former spoke about her ex in a recent interview. Kardashian who graced the cover of Interview magazine recently opened up about her life as a mom and an entrepreneur in her interaction with the magazine and spoke about Pete.

Following their split last month after nine months of dating, Kim spoke about the comedian for the first time and had nothing but kind words to say. Calling Davidson a "cutie", Kim commented on his affable personality and said, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

Kardashian and Davidson were all over the news since they were first linked together in October last year. The former couple met on the set of Saturday Night Live where Kardashian was debuting as a host last year. During a sketch for the comedy show, Pete and Kim also shared a kiss and dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine.

Kim opened up about her romance with Davidson on her new reality show, The Kardashians. While Pete did not make an appearance in the first season of the show, he was featured in the trailer of the second season which was released before the couple parted ways. Whether Pete will be seen more in the second season is yet not confirmed. The Kardashians' new season arrives on September 22.

