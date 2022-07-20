Kim Kardashian talks about 'red flags' amid Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby news

Kim Kardashian is stepping into her big-sister mode. Following the news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second baby's arrival climbing the headlines, the KKW mogul is coming out in clear support of her sister by posting cryptic messages on the Gram. On Sunday, Kim posted a Dr Suess quote on her story and talked about taking the hard steps in life.

Kim's quote read, "Life’s too short to wake up with regrets." It continued seemingly lining up with Khloe's situation, "So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it." The SKIMS founder also posted another quote which read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags," per Page Six.

Kim's comments come after Khloe's reps confirmed that the reality star was expecting a baby boy, via surrogate. According to reports, the Good American founder has not been in contact with Tristan other than co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Kim's recent posts about red flags got picked up by netizens who went on to criticize Khloe for her decision to have a child with Tristan who has had a past of cheating scandals. His most recent controversy was his paternity suit with Maralee Nichols last year. It was revealed that the pro basketball player had fathered a child with Nichols while he was trying to mend things with Khloe.

