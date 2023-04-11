Kim Kardashian teams up with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story Season 12; Here’s everything to know

Kim Kardashian, the popular American reality TV star is now a part of the star cast of the much-awaited American Horror Story Season 12. As per the latest reports by Hollywood Reporter, Kim has now joined the Ryan Murphy Repertory Company. However, nothing much has been revealed about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's role in the famous television series, which also features the show's returning star, Emma Roberts. But, it has been confirmed Kim Kardashian will have her most 'high profile' role in the series.

Ryan Murphy about Kim Kardashian joining the American Horror Story

In his recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, American Horror Story's co-creator Ryan Murphy opened up about Kim Kardashian's addition to the star cast. "Kim Kardashian is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to the American Horror Stories family," she said. "Emma Roberts and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim Kardashian. This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he elaborated.