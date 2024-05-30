Kim Kardashian Teases Jury Duty Escape Plan With OJ Simpson Connection In New The Kardashians Preview

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian hinted that her family's connection to the late O.J. Simpson could be used to avoid jury duty. The reality TV star, who shares an October 21 birthday with Doja Cat and Amber Rose, expressed her reluctance to serve on a jury during her birthday week, as per Daily Mail.

Celebrity connection and jury duty

During a confessional segment, the 43-year-old Los Angeles native mentioned her late father Robert Kardashian's role on O.J. Simpson's defense team, also known as the Dream Team. She joked, "I feel like there's some kind of O.J. connection that could get me out of jury duty," before laughing and saying, "Ha! Just kidding!"

This isn't the first time Kim has referred to Simpson, who was acquitted in the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and their friend Ronald Goldman. Earlier this month, during her appearance at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, she joked about her family's history of defending former football players.

Civic duty and Kardashian lifestyle

Kim was spotted last fall doing her civic duty at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Van Nuys, California, by serving on a jury for a murder case. Despite her celebrity status, Kim took part in the jury selection process alongside other potential jurors.

According to sources, Kim socialized with other jurors during breaks and was seen eating snacks in the courthouse hallway. Although attorneys did not directly question her during the proceedings, members of her Hulu team were present to document her experience.

Kim was eventually dismissed from jury duty, but it is unclear whether this had any impact on her birthday plans. However, she was able to celebrate with family and friends at a Beverly Hills restaurant the day before her birthday.

Reflections on family history

Kim's playful reference to the Simpson connection echoes her previous discussions about how the infamous trial affected her family. Kim described the trial as a divisive and traumatic experience for her family during an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was close friends with Nicole Simpson, and her father, Robert Kardashian, was a close associate and member of O.J. Simpson's defense team. Kim described the conflicting emotions that her family experienced during the trial, noting how it tore them apart.

