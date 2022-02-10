Kim Kardashian tells her children 'Your dad’s the best', supports Kanye West as a co-parent

In a new sit down with Vogue, Kim Kardashian shared all about her co-parenting approach after the recent split between her and her husband Kanye West. The KKW mogul also opened up about supporting her estranged husband Ye in his role as a father amidst a very messy dissolution of their marriage.

During the interview, the Kardashian sister disclosed her approach towards being a healthy co-parent and said, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’" The KUWTK alum went on and added, "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through." Kim has proved with her action in the recent light of events with the Donda rappers inappropriate online behaviour that she stands clear where her priorities lie as a co-parent.

Meanwhile, Kanye is far from Kim's view of taking on post-split complications. In a recent flurry of accusations, Ye blasted off on Kimberly for allowing his daughter North to use TikTok against his will which pulled the last straw for Kim and her patience with Kanye's ridiculous online slander of the Kardashian sister. She responded to his smear campaign in an Instagram story and wrote, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." She remarked she wished to handle, "all matters regarding our children privately."

ALSO READ Kanye West questions 'joint custody'; Claims Kim Kardashian is not allowing him to bring their kids to Chicago