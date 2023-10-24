Kim Kardashian thanks friends and family for birthday love; Reveals why her pregnant sister Kourtney missed party

Kim Kardashian, the celebrated American media personality celebrated her 43rd birthday on October 21, 2023. As always, the famous socialite-reality TV star rang in her birthday at a grand bash, which was held in the presence of her family members and close friends.

However, in the pictures of the birthday bash, the fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family noticed that Kourtney Kardashian was missing from Kim Kardashian's birthday bash. But, the American Horror Story 12 actress has put an end to all speculations regarding her sister's absence from the birthday bash, with a latest social media post.

Kim Kardashian reveals why pregnant Kourtney missed her birthday bash

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of lovely pictures with her friends and family, thanking them for all the birthday love. "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends... thank you for all the birthday love," reads the reality TV star's post.

"And Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic," she further added, revealing that her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting her fourth child, stayed away from the birthday bash as she is on bed rest. Kim Kardashian's post has thus put an end to all speculations on their ongoing feud.

Have a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post, below:

Kourtney's birthday post for Kim

Amid the rumors of their feud, Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram and dropped a special Instagram post, wishing her younger sister Kim Kardashian on her 43rd birthday. "Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian! Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas," reads Kourtney's Instagram story.

"People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy," she further added.

Have a look at Kourtney's birthday post for Kim, below:

Kourtney's pregnancy

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian is currently expecting her fourth child, with husband Travis Barker. The eldest Kardashian sister announced her pregnancy in June, this year, at the Blink-182 concert that was held in Los Angeles, by holding up a sign that read: "Travis, I'm pregnant."

