Kim Kardashian THANKS Kanye West as she bags Fashion Icon honour at People's Choice Awards 2021

Kim Kardashian was honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been giving everyone fashion goals since years now and while accepting her recent award, Kim called it a "pinch me" moment and also gave a special shoutout to estranged husband Kanye West in her awards speech.

Kim appeared on the PCAs 2021 stage looking nothing short of a diva as she wore an all-black outfit which consisted of a catsuit worn under a mini-dress along with tights and pointed heels. She completed her look with a pair of thick black sunglasses that made her look even more impressive. Kardashian was awarded the Fashion Icon honour by Tracee Ellis Ross.

On accepting the award, Kim in her speech said, "To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I am so honored. I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it's like a pinch-me moment."

Adding further, Kim praised Kanye West saying, "Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world."

The SKIMS founder further mentioned that she was humbled by the award and admitted that it has been a dream for her to wake up and wear amazing clothes and collaborate with talented designers. Kim was supported by her family members, momager Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian at the event.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners List: Marvel's Black Widow, Loki win big; Adele bags Female Artist honour