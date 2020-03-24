Kim Kardashian thinks Taylor Swift is ‘self serving’ to bring up past Kanye West feud amidst Coronavirus scare

Kim Kardashian has slammed Taylor Swift for bringing up past Kanye West feud when the world is crumbling under the Coronavirus fear.

Just when fans thought Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s feud was over, an unedited version of their infamous 2016 phone call leaked online last week. The 30-year-old singer’s fans slammed the 42-year-old rapper for manipulating the truth and “bullying” her. As #KanyeWestIsOver trended globally, people were waiting for the artists to comment on the latest update. After the video went viral online, Taylor opened up about the clip. Following The Man singer’s reaction, Kim went on a rant and blasted Taylor for bringing this subject up when people across the world are suffering because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posting a series of tweets, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star also accused the singer of lying. “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” the television personality wrote.

Check out Kim Kardashian's tweets here:

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim then pointed out that her husband never denied that the word “b***” was used in the song without her permission but asserted that the issue was that she lied about not getting a phone call. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission,” Kim stated.

Reacting to Kim’s accusations, Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, tweeted, “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?” In the post, Tree attached her “original statement” that said, “Kanye did not call for approval but to ask Taylor to release his single “Famous” on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric.”

Reacting to the leaked footage, the singer simply asked people to focus on the ongoing health crisis instead of paying attention to her feud with Kanye. “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she posted on her Insta story with a link to Feeding America’s page. It is an NGO that is trying to fight against the COVID-19 crisis by feeding people.

ALSO READ: James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko beats Coronavirus; Says 'I have completely recovered'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More