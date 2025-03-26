Kim Kardashian to Testify in 10 Million USD Paris Robbery Case a Decade After Being Held Captive at Gunpoint

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and violence.

Kim Kardashian is set to seek justice a decade after she experienced a life-threatening robbery in Paris. On October 3, 2016, The Kardashians star was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint after five masked men broke into her hotel room in Paris.

After giving a verbal testimony on the case in 2017, the SKIMS founder will take the stand in person in the upcoming trial, as reported by E News. As a result of the lengthy investigation, 17 people were found connected to the crime, including the limo driver that Kim hired while she was in the city.

In 2021, TMZ reported that the case had narrowed down to 12 people charged with the felony. During the incident, the reality star was gagged, tied up with cables and tape, and placed in the bathtub of her room. She has admitted on several occasions that the incident left her traumatized.

During her appearance on the Alec Baldwin show in 2018, Kim admitted she had felt "lost" for a whole year after the incident. "I was never depressed, but I wasn't motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me," she said at the time.

But in hindsight, the business mogul felt "grateful" for the life-changing experience. She admitted that even though it was horrible, it deeply changed her perception of herself. She was someone who measured her worth with material wealth, and the incident made her question it.

"I thought, 'Oh, I'm worth so much.' That needed to change in me," she said at the time. A year later, Kim – who shares daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm with ex Kanye West – admitted that she thought she would die during the terrifying robbery.

"You're just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they're gonna shoot you and kill you," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.