Kim Kardashian told to return 'smuggled & illegally exported' ancient Roman sculpture by US Government

Kim Kardashian reportedly purchased a limestone statue, named “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena,” in 2016 from Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Belgium.

Kim Kardashian has found herself in a spot! The reality star and beauty mogul has been asked by the US Government to return a rare piece of art that was reportedly brought in from Belgium. According to a report in Artnet, Kim Kardashian purchased a limestone statue, named “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena,” in 2016 from Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Belgium. As per the details, the antique piece of art was smuggled out of Italy.

The piece which reportedly dates back to the 1st or 2nd century and was arrived in Los Angeles in May 2016. However, it was stopped at the airport as authorities suspected that the statue could be a "protected cultural property". The statue arrived along with some other decorative furniture objects and 40 antique items that valued at a staggering $745,882.

The shipment was not released and in 2018 Italy’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage sent an archaeologist to study the piece of art. As per the archaeologist's report, the statue was deemed to have been "looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy". This resulted in Italy asking for it back.

While it is not clear that Kim Kardashian knew about the statue's origins, the US Feds filed a civil forfeiture complaint in California on Friday instructing the beauty mogul to give it up.

However, Kim's team released a statement clarifying that she is not aware of any such statue. "Kim never purchased this piece and this is the first that she has learned of its existence. We believe it may have been purchased using her name without authorization and because it was never received, she was unaware of the transaction. We encourage an investigation and hope that it gets returned to the rightful owners," the statement read.

