Kim Kardashian trademarks KKW Home as she gears up to launch new household furnishings empire

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is ready to debut her newest venture as People magazine reports that the reality TV star just trademarked the name KKW Home for her upcoming home-furnishings empire.
Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is expanding her empire! The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder recently filed a trademark for KKW Home as she reportedly prepares to launch a collection of household items set to be sold in several retail stores. According to documents obtained by People magazine, Kim states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories.”

 

Kim has not officially announced her expansion into home decor just yet, she currently has several businesses including KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

 

If you missed it, last month, heiress Paris Hilton revealed that the SKIMS founder inspired her to freeze her eggs so she could have children on her own timetable when she wanted. “I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” Paris, 39, revealed in the interview with the Sunday Times. 

 

“She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.” “I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,’” she added. 

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s presence at Kanye West’s Sunday Service has fans believing the duo will stay together

Credits :People magazine, Sunday Times, Getty Images

