Kim Kardashian TRANSFORMS into Carole Baskin for Halloween; BFF Jonathan Cheban accompanies her as Joe Exotic

Kim Kardashian recently got into the Halloween spirit after celebrating her wild 40th birthday in the Caribbean. The reality star dressed up as Carole Baskin with BFF Jonathan Cheban as Joe Exotic by her side.

Kim Kardashian may have just won Halloween already! On Thursday night (October 29), the 40-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a ton of pics of her family getting ready for a party – and their costumes are Tiger King-themed! For her costume, Kim dressed as Carole Baskin, wearing a long, blonde wig with a flower crown and leopard-print outfit.

Kim‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban transformed into Joe Exotic, complete with a bleached-blonde mullet, handlebar moustache, eyebrow piercing, and bedazzled shirt. Kim dressed her kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, all in tiger cub outfits. Kim shared the pictures on her social media, with the caption: “Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers #Halloween2020."

If you missed it, earlier in the night, Kim revealed the over the top gift husband Kanye West gave her for her birthday. Kanye had a hologram of Kim‘s late father Robert Kardashian created for the special occasion. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” she tweeted with a video. She continued, “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s late father Rob Kardashian comes to life for her 40th birthday thanks to Kanye West

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×