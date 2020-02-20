Kim Kardashian turns muse for Kanye West during Valentine's getaway; shares sizzling bikini photos

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her sizzling bikini photos from her Valentine's Day getaway and the picture credit goes to Kanye West. Check them out.

This Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent some quality time with each other at their villa in Cabo. The couple decided to ditch the extravagant gestures for a relaxing and peaceful getaway and in her recent Instagram post, Kim gave her fans a sneak peek into their blissful vacation. She can be seen flaunting her sizzling body in a black bikini and we have her husband to thank for the photos. The rapper has added another feather to his hat by turning into a flawless photographer for his wife.

Giving photography credits to Kanye, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Valentine’s Surprise Getaway [camera emoji] Kanye. Earlier this week an insider told E Online that the two enjoyed a massage from masseuse while staying in their villa and their meals were prepared by a chief at the house. Kim also posted a few pictures from their vacation on her Instagram story. “Little slice of Heaven for Valentine's Day. #SurpriseTrip,” she wrote on one of the pictures.

Check out the pictures here:

The insider revealed that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also in town but they did not stay with Kim and Kanye. The two left Cabo on Sunday and, later the same day, attended Sunday service and 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Kim Kardashian has mentioned before that no one can beat her husband, Kanye West, in planning surprises and he did not disappoint this time either. Last year, Kanye made Kim’s Valentine’s Day extra special after by organising a performance by Kenny G in their living room, exclusively for his wife.

