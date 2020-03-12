Kim Kardashian tweets about Psychic Sylvia Browne's theory that predicted Coronavirus in 2020

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kim Kardashian shares a popular screenshot of Psychic Sylvia Browne's excerpt from her 2008 book End of Days that predicted Coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a post on Twitter that reads psychic Sylvia Browne's prediction for 2020. Before she passed away in 2013, the famous psychic predicted Coronavirus hitting the globe in 2020. Kim Kardashian posted a screenshot of her theory on Twitter on March 11, after Kourtney Kardashian sent it to their sisters’ group chat.

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely" reads the prediction taken from the psychic’s 2008 book titled End of Days.

Check out her tweet:

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Sylvia Browne's prediction for an epidemic in 2020 sounds similar to the situation that Coronaviras has led in the present times. It has affected 126,664 people worldwide and 4,640 and resulted in 4,640 deaths. Sylvia Browne's forecast suggested that a “pneumonia-like illness” will attack “the lungs and the bronchial tubes.” Coronavirus too stems from respiratory troubles and common symptoms include sore throat, breathing problem, cough and cold that can further lead to fatal respiratory ailments.

Coronavirus has taken many people into its clutches. Recently Tom Hanks and his wife also tested positive for the same. Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick is also hospitalised owing to pneumonia after being diagnosed with COVID-19. British Health Minister Nadine Dorries also recently been affected by Coronavirus.

