Kim Kardashian twins with Pete Davidson on his 28th birthday; Kris Jenner also joins the celebration

Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday on November 16 and was joined by Kim Kardashian for the celebrations. On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from his "adopted son" Davidson's 28th birthday bash that featured Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner. Kim and Pete were also seen wearing matching SKIMS outfits in these Instagram snaps.

In the first photo shard by Flav, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner can all be seen sporting matching black and brown plaid pajamas while posing for the click. Another photo featured just Flavor Flav and Davidson where the Saturday Night Live star was seen wearing the rapper's famed clock chain.

According to People, the birthday bash for Pete was hosted by Kim at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home on Tuesday. The source further added that despite the duo spending much of their time apart considering Pete's in New York due to SNL, Kim and him have been keeping in touch. The People source further added, "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."

Check out Flavor Flav's post here:

Kardashian West and the SNL star first sparked romance rumors after they spent Halloween weekend together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California where they were pictured holding hands during one of the rides. The duo was accompanied by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. Following the same, the duo reportedly also enjoyed dinner dates in Staten Island and NYC.

Kim and Pete seemed to have gotten along well after the former made her SNL hosting debut and also starred in a comedy sketch alongside Davidson in which the duo also shared a kiss.

