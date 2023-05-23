Kim Kardashian under fire for her comments on parenting: ‘Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid’

On Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the struggles of being a single mom to four kids.

Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Kim became a single parent to her four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, after her divorce with Kanye West. She talked about struggles of being a single mother to these children and received huge social media backlash for the same. Some fans even questioned how involved Kim Kardashian really is with her four kids. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian getting slammed

Kim Kardashian was slammed by the social media users after she revealed in Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty podcast that being a single mother is very hard. People questioned Kim’s involvement in her children’s life and emphasized that being a billionaire they have all the help from nannies in contrast to an average woman.

One user commented, ‘She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER WTF’ while the other one wrote, ‘Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid. Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs stop trying to act like she’s middle class’. Another user quipped, ‘So much fakeness and contrived drama in their lives. Has so much background help from nannies. Yiou [sic] would swear she does it all alone’.

Though some fans even came in Kim’s defense and said that the way she is loyal and dedicated to her friends and family is really beautiful.

Kim Kardashian on motherhood

Kim Kardashian said that being a single parent she often cried herself to sleep at nights. The Kardashian star agreed that though parenting is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world, it is also one of the hardest jobs.

