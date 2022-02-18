Kim Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Kanye West on Instagram following latter's recent attack on Pete Davidson

Looks like Kim Kardashian has dissolved her digital ties with Kanye West. The creator of Skims unfollowed her estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram on Thursday, amid his rants against her, their family, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

As per Page Six, Kardashian unfollowed West immediately after he tweeted insults to the "Saturday Night Live" star on his account, saying, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" In a subsequent post, West, 44, said that he was not harassing Davidson and was only seeking "payback." “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” West wrote of the 2018 “Weekend Update” segment in which Davidson blasted West’s MAGA rant. He further penned, “This is not harassment This is payback.”

Neither Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce from West a year ago, nor Davidson, 28, have publicly commented on West's postings, but now that the "SNL" comedian has his own account, he may comment on his post. Davidson's decision to join amid all of this drama is a daring one, since West's first step was to follow him.

However, Out of purported concern for Davidson's safety, the KKW Beauty founder earlier requested West to stop the cyberbullying. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian allegedly wrote to the “Flashing Lights” performer and Kanye posted the screenshot of the same on his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Davidson has had an on-off relationship with the social media platform since 2018, when he initially stopped using it because he thought it was a "evil place." Interestingly, Davidson is now just following his girlfriend Kim and actor Sebastian Stan on Instagram.

ALSO READ:Kanye West takes 'accountability' for 'harassing' ex wife Kim Kardashian: I’m still learning in real time